Tetra: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 33 cents per share.
The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 40 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Tetra expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion.
