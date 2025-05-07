Tetra: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.4 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 33 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Tetra expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK

