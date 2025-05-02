Terex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $21 million. On…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

