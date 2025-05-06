Teradata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $44 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $44 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $418 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 41 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.