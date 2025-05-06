Tempus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $255.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

Tempus expects full-year revenue of $1.25 billion.

