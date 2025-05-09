Telus International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $670 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.4 million.

Telus International expects full-year earnings to be 32 cents per share.

