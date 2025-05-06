Telesat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period.

Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $282.1 million to $296 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.