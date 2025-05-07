Techne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $22.6 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $22.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $316.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.