TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $700.7 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

