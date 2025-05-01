Taseko: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.