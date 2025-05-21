Target: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $23.85 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.23 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $9 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.