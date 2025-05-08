Tapestry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $203.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $203.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

