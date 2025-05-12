Tandy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Monday reported net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Monday reported net income of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 59 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

