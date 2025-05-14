Talphera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $27,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLPH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.