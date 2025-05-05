Talos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $513.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.