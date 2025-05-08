Talen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $135 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $135 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $390 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.3 million.

