Taking the IELTS: What International Students Should Know

To prepare for her International English Language Testing System exam, Indian national Harshapriya Prasad says she used several online resources, many of them free. Her preparation paid off and led to a high score.

“Practice. Practice. Practice. This is the key to acing the IELTS,” says Prasad, who graduated with a master’s degree in data analytics from Southern New Hampshire University.

Many U.S. universities require prospective undergraduate and graduate international students to demonstrate their English proficiency through standardized tests such as the TOEFL, or Test of English as a Foreign Language; Duolingo English Test; or the IELTS Academic test.

The IELTS test can be taken inperson on paper or in person on a computer. Students receive a score between 0 and 9, referred to as bands, for each section. The IELTS test fee varies by country since it is set to each market’s local currency, and can cost between $200 and $365, depending on location. Check your local test center for up-to-date pricing.

Here’s what else prospective international students should know about taking the IELTS.

What Is a Good IELTS Score?

Most U.S. colleges and graduate schools require an overall IELTS score between 6.0 and 7.5, with some setting minimum scores for individual sections like Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking.

For example, Arizona State University requires a score or 6.0 for undergrad and grad admissions. The University of California, Berkeley requires a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 for undergraduates and a score of 7.0 for graduate students. Some Ivy League universities require an overall score above 7.0, such as Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and Cornell University in New York.

Requirements vary by school and program, so it’s important to check each one. Many schools accept IELTS and TOEFL, so students can choose. If needed, the IELTS can be retaken unlimited times.

Understand the Test Format

Experts recommend students get acquainted with the IELTS first by reviewing the content, question and task types.

“Getting to know the format of the test is crucial to achieving a high score because it is impossible to score well without familiarizing yourself with the requirements of each task and without a clear plan on how to handle all the possible task types,” Simone Braverman, founder of the IELTS preparation website IELTS-Blog.com, wrote in an email.

The test is two hours and 45 minutes long with assessments on listening (30 minutes), reading (60 minutes), writing (60 minutes) and speaking (11 to 14 minutes).

The listening portion has four parts with multiple choice, matching and sentence completion questions. The reading test has three long excerpts from books, journals, magazines and newspapers. Students are assessed based on their ability to grasp the overall meaning, identify key points and details, and interpret inferences from the texts, says Ariel Foster, executive director of IELTS USA.

The writing test has two tasks: one that requires summarization or explaining data shown in a graph, chart or diagram in 150 words, and a second that requires a 250-word essay response “to an argument or point of view,” Foster says.

The speaking test is a two-way discussion with an examiner, like a real-life conversation. It has three parts, and English-speaking abilities are measured based on factors such as the range of vocabulary used and pronunciation.

Take Advantage of Study Aids

Experts suggest students use all available resources, from books and practice materials to prep courses, to prepare for the IELTS. This can include practicing with friends, watching English-language news and movies, and practicing writing daily.

“I highly recommend subscribing to the IELTS-blog. This blog sends you daily communications on questions posted by students who took the IELTS exam,” says Prasad, who earned an overall band score of 8.

She says she prepared by taking a lot of practice tests and timed herself using the blog, as well as the websites IELTS Liz and the British Council, which have useful resources for all four parts of the test. The British Council jointly owns the IELTS, along with IDP IELTS and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

Braverman, who has written more than 20 IELTS books and practice tests, says even though the IELTS sections are very different, each requires active time management.

“IELTS is a time-intensive test and there is a lot to do, so for people who mismanage their time it can feel like mission impossible, but think of time management as your superpower to safely get you to the other side,” Braverman says.

Kaplan International Online English School under Kaplan International Languages runs flexible general English courses and a 150-hour online course for IELTS preparation. Joseph Bleazard, the school’ss principal, suggests using a range of strategies when preparing for the test.

“For the writing section, read as many exemplar essays as you can and focus on how linking words are used in them, and then try and write your own using these as a model,” Bleazard says. “Also, check them with AI” tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot or DeepSeek.

Do as many reading mock exams as possible, he advises, adding that it’s helpful to sometimes look at the answers first “and then work backwards to find out why these are correct.”

For speaking, Bleazard suggests using an AI tool with voice mode to play the role of the examiner and give feedback after each answer. For listening, he advises using the same practice as reading.

“In order to stay motivated and make sure you have the most up-to-date strategies, it can be helpful to join an online group course,” he says.

Know Testing Options

Preparation also involves understanding available testing options, experts say.

IELTS has more than 4,000 test locations in 140 countries. In some countries, you can also take your test online, Foster says. “The test content, format, marking and scoring is exactly the same for the in-center test on paper or on computer as the online test.”

Before committing to the IELTS and choosing a test option, students should research which schools accept or require the test, including the IELTS Online test. Information about which U.S. colleges and universities accept IELTS scores, including score requirements, is on the organization’s website, Foster says. For example, IELTS Online is not accepted for immigration purposes, according to the IELTS website.

Once you decide how and where you’ll take the test, you can register for the IELTS. Prasad recommends registering early enough to be able to choose from a range of test dates that work with your schedule, while leaving enough time for exam prep.

Experts say prospective international students should rely on information directly from the official IELTS website.

