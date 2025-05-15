Take-Two: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.73…

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.73 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $21.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.48 billion, or $25.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.9 billion to $6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTWO

