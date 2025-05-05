Tactile Systems Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.9 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $309 million to $315 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.