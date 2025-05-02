T. Rowe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $490.5…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $490.5 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

