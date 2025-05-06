Synchronoss: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period.

Synchronoss expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNCR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.