Synaptics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $266.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Synaptics expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $295 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

