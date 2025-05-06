Sutter Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $807,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $807,000 in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 16 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $499,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $499,000.

