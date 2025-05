WASHINGTON (AP) — Suspect in killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers told police: ‘I did it for Palestine, I did…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Suspect in killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers told police: ‘I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,’ records say.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.