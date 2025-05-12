Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $37.7 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $776 million in the period.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGRY

