Supernus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 42 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $149.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.6 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $630 million.

