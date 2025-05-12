Superior Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $321.6 million in the period.

