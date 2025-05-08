Superior Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Thursday reported a…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $758,000 in its first quarter.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $137.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.7 million.

Superior Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $575 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.