SuperCom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The traditional and digital identity solutions provider posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

