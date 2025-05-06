Super Micro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported profit of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported profit of $108.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $6.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.