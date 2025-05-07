Sunrun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $504.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494 million.

