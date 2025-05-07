SunOpta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.8 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $201.6 million in the period.

SunOpta expects full-year revenue in the range of $788 million to $805 million.

