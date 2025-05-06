Sunoco LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $207 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $207 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.18 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUN

