Suncor Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.34 billion.

