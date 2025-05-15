SUNation Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million…

SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had a loss of $106.71.

The broadband network services company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

