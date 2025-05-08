Sun Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $660.3 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $660.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $7.91 billion in the period.

