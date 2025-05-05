Sun Communities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $166.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $42.8 million, or 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, posted revenue of $470.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.62 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.43 to $6.63 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.