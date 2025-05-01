Stryker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $654 million. On…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $654 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.45 per share.

