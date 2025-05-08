Strattec Security: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $5.4 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $5.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period.

