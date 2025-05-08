Stratasys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.1 million in…

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $136 million in the period.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 37 cents per share.

