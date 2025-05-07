Steven Madden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.4 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $553.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.