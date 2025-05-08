Stevanato: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.9 million.…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $269.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.3 million.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 53 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.