Sterling Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported net income of $39.5 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $430.9 million in the period.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

