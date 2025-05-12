Stellus Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and pretax expenses, were 37 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.3 million.

