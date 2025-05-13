Live Radio
Steel Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2025, 4:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Tuesday reported net income of $29 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.41.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $499.2 million in the period.

