Star Equity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

