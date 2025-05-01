Standex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $21.9 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $207.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205 million.

