Stagwell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $651.7 million in the period.

Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 88 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STGW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.