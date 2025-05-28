Live Radio
SQM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 5:08 AM

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Wednesday reported profit of $137.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQM

