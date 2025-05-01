SPX Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.2 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $482.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.4 million.

SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPXC

