Sprout Social: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $109.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sprout Social expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $110.4 million to $111.2 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprout Social expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $448.9 million to $453.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.